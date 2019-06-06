|
Anthony Charles Giantonio, Jr.
Hillsdale - Anthony Charles Giantonio, Jr., 86, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born in West New York, NJ to Anthony and Gertrude Giantonio. Beloved husband of Angelina Giantonio. Devoted father of Anthony III and his wife Mary, Peter and Lori. Loving grandfather of Anthony IV and his wife Nicole, Jason, Dina and her husband James. Cherished great grandfather of Peyton and Ellison. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, June 7 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The service celebrating Anthony's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8 at 10AM. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Tony's name to the , Chapter 32, Bergenfield, NJ.
