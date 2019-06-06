Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Giantonio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Charles Giantonio Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Charles Giantonio Jr. Obituary
Anthony Charles Giantonio, Jr.

Hillsdale - Anthony Charles Giantonio, Jr., 86, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born in West New York, NJ to Anthony and Gertrude Giantonio. Beloved husband of Angelina Giantonio. Devoted father of Anthony III and his wife Mary, Peter and Lori. Loving grandfather of Anthony IV and his wife Nicole, Jason, Dina and her husband James. Cherished great grandfather of Peyton and Ellison. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, June 7 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The service celebrating Anthony's life and faith will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 8 at 10AM. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Tony's name to the , Chapter 32, Bergenfield, NJ.

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now