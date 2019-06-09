|
|
Anthony (Andy) Charles Taccetta III
Englewood - Anthony (Andy) Charles Taccetta III, 55, (April 30, 1964 - May 17, 2019) passed away suddenly in his home in Lantana, FL. Andy was born in New York City and grew up in Englewood, NJ. He graduated from The Hill School in Pottstown, PA and Villanova University. In 1987 he began his career as a Wall Street equities trader until 2002 when he moved to Delray Beach, FL and began his real estate career. Andy was an avid traveler and enjoyed playing golf. He remained a lifelong NY Giants and NY Rangers fan even after his move to FL. His exuberant personality and love of life, family & friends will forever be missed by those he's left behind. Andy's smile and positive energy could light up a room and his loving spirit touched everyone in his life. He will forever be in our hearts. In addition to his many friends, he is mourned by his father Tony Taccetta & stepmom Ronni of Tenafly, NJ & Jupiter, FL; his mother Dae Miller of Montgomery, AL; his brother Chris Taccetta & wife Donna of Dumont, NJ and their children, Samantha & Ryan; his brother Tom Taccetta of Boca Raton, FL; his stepbrother Ned Miller of Oradell, NJ and his sons Nick & Alex; stepsister Beth Servetar and husband Stuart of New York City and sons Max & Simon; his longtime girlfriend Marisa Beninati of Boca Raton, FL and her wonderful family. A memorial mass to celebrate Andy's life will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia R.C. Church, Englewood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Congestive Heart Failure Fund at Hackensack University Medical Center, c/o Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 160 Essex St, Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644.