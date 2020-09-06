Anthony Colannino



Cresskill - COLANNINO, Anthony of Cresskill passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Son of the late Nicola and Marietta (nee Paglia) Colannino. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Cotoia) for the past 53 years. Loving father of Nicholas Colannino and Paula Karach. Cherished grandfather to Paulina Karach, Joseph Karach, Michael Karach, Luca Antonia Colannino and Gianpaolo Colannino. Dear brother of Marie DeSantis, Pauline DeSantis and Carmela Iommelli. Zio to many nieces and nephews. Anthony was a teacher for over 37 year with the New Milford School District. Family was his passion, whether it was enjoying dinners together, or traveling back to his hometown of Panni, Italy. His hobbies varied from watching soccer or tending to his oleander plants. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr. Tenafly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Therese Church, Cresskill. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Township of Washington.









