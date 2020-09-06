1/
Anthony Colannino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Colannino

Cresskill - COLANNINO, Anthony of Cresskill passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Son of the late Nicola and Marietta (nee Paglia) Colannino. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Cotoia) for the past 53 years. Loving father of Nicholas Colannino and Paula Karach. Cherished grandfather to Paulina Karach, Joseph Karach, Michael Karach, Luca Antonia Colannino and Gianpaolo Colannino. Dear brother of Marie DeSantis, Pauline DeSantis and Carmela Iommelli. Zio to many nieces and nephews. Anthony was a teacher for over 37 year with the New Milford School District. Family was his passion, whether it was enjoying dinners together, or traveling back to his hometown of Panni, Italy. His hobbies varied from watching soccer or tending to his oleander plants. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr. Tenafly on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 6-9 PM. Funeral Mass Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Therese Church, Cresskill. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Township of Washington.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barrett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved