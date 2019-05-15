|
Anthony Culmone
Pompton Plains - Anthony "Rudy"- 104, of Pompton Plains passed away on May 11, 2019. Born in New York City he lived in Nutley before moving to Pompton Plains 17 years ago. Prior to his retirement in 1975 he was a produce manager for Shop-Rite of Kearney owned by John Tully.
Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Philip) Culmone (1988).
Rudy was pre-deceased by seven siblings and was an amazing man and truly loved and survived by many nieces, nephews and their families.
The family will receive family and friends on Sunday from 5-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
Funeral Services Monday 9:30 am at the funeral home.
Interment Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.