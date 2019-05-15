Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Saddle Brook - Anthony D. Cozzubbo, age 33, of Saddle Brook, passed away on May 11, 2019. Anthony is survived by his two daughters Madison and Mackenzie Gondola and their mother Stephanie. Beloved son of Tracey Bouzoumita and David Cozzubbo. Dear brother to Steven Naoum and his wife Nicole, and Branden, Riley and Olivia Bouzoumita. Loving uncle to Avery Naoum. Anthony is also survived by his grandfather Alan Brown and grandmother Elaine Sleath as well as many aunts and uncles.

Anthony was a free spirit and loved his family more than anything and he is now with loving grandma Barbara Brown.

Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Visiting and gathering hours at Funeral Home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral service from the funeral home on Friday May 17, 2019 at 10 AM. Burial in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
