1/1
Anthony D. Liguori
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony D. Liguori

Elmwood Park - Anthony D. Liguori, 59, of Elmwood Park passed away on June 30, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy, he lived in Fairview before settling in Elmwood Park over 25 years ago. Anthony worked as a custodian for Windsor School, Pompton Lakes, for many years. Anthony really enjoyed his weekend trips with Spectrum for Living.

Devoted son of Patti Stevens Lacitignola and her late husband John, and the late Dominick Liguori. Loving brother of the late Lucille Zena, Donna Eng and Christine La Salle. Dear nephew of Harry Wilmot. Cherished uncle of Donald Wilmot and his 4 daughters. Loving friend of Michael Oriente and his wife Carolyn.

Memorial Mass Thursday 10 AM at St. Leo's RC Church, 324 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Cremation was private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Leo's RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved