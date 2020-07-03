Anthony D. Liguori
Elmwood Park - Anthony D. Liguori, 59, of Elmwood Park passed away on June 30, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy, he lived in Fairview before settling in Elmwood Park over 25 years ago. Anthony worked as a custodian for Windsor School, Pompton Lakes, for many years. Anthony really enjoyed his weekend trips with Spectrum for Living.
Devoted son of Patti Stevens Lacitignola and her late husband John, and the late Dominick Liguori. Loving brother of the late Lucille Zena, Donna Eng and Christine La Salle. Dear nephew of Harry Wilmot. Cherished uncle of Donald Wilmot and his 4 daughters. Loving friend of Michael Oriente and his wife Carolyn.
Memorial Mass Thursday 10 AM at St. Leo's RC Church, 324 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Cremation was private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com