Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Megaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony D. Megaro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony D. Megaro Obituary
Anthony D. Megaro

Lincoln Park - Anthony D. Megaro, 87, died on May 5, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield 39 years, he moved to Lincoln Park 48 years ago. Anthony was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, was a parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Lincoln Park, and former Exalted Ruler of the Garfield Elks Lodge 2267. He owned and operated Anthony's Catering 20 years retiring in 2002, and previously was the traffic manager at Whippany Paper Board for 25 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy P. (nee Torre), 3 devoted children, Mary Hennessy (Ray), Anthony T. (Cathy), and Michael, and 5 cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Megan, Matthew, Chloe, and Miya. He is predeceased by his siblings, Daniel, Jerry, Jennie Cancelli, Angie Willis, and Mary Cioffi. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. The funeral is Thursday, May 9, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The Megaro family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now