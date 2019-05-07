|
|
Anthony D. Megaro
Lincoln Park - Anthony D. Megaro, 87, died on May 5, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield 39 years, he moved to Lincoln Park 48 years ago. Anthony was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, was a parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church, Lincoln Park, and former Exalted Ruler of the Garfield Elks Lodge 2267. He owned and operated Anthony's Catering 20 years retiring in 2002, and previously was the traffic manager at Whippany Paper Board for 25 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy P. (nee Torre), 3 devoted children, Mary Hennessy (Ray), Anthony T. (Cathy), and Michael, and 5 cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Megan, Matthew, Chloe, and Miya. He is predeceased by his siblings, Daniel, Jerry, Jennie Cancelli, Angie Willis, and Mary Cioffi. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. The funeral is Thursday, May 9, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The Megaro family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com