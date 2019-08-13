|
|
Anthony D. Ravenda
- - Anthony D. Ravenda passed away on August 10, 2019. He was a beloved man whose joy for life and music was surpassed only by his love of God and his family. He joins his late wife Joanna and his parents Nicholas and Rosalie in the arms of God. Originally from Garfield NJ, he served his country proudly in the US Army as an MP and continued that career with the Bergen County Sheriff's Office where he retired as a Captain. He was a devout Catholic, taught CCD classes and volunteered at the rectory at Holy Trinity Church in Hackensack. He is survived by his devoted wife Jane as well as his children Antonia Stilianessis (Howard), Angela Sauer (Donald), Donald Tretola (Megan), Daniel Tretola (Julissa) and his grandchildren AJ, Sean, Sophia, Jackson and Riley. Dear brother of Michael Ravenda and wife Sharon. Loving uncle of Nicole, Michael, Daniel, Jenna, and many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Holy Trinity R.C. Church in Hackensack for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com