Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Liturgy
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church Saddle Brook
Anthony "Tony" DiStefano

Anthony "Tony" DiStefano Obituary
Anthony "Tony" DiStefano

Saddle Brook - Anthony "Tony" DiStefano 98, of Saddle Brook passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born in Santa Domenica Vittoria, Italy to the late Arturo and Angelina DiStefano. He was an Army veteran of W.W.II. Before retiring, Tony was Director at the Teterboro School of Aeronautics in Teterboro. He was a member of the Teterboro Hall of Fame and a past president of the Aviation Technical Education Council from 1979-1980. He was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook where he was a former usher and Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Holy Name Society. Beloved husband of the late Carmen (nee Martinez) DiStefano. Devoted father of Angela Bortnick and her husband Michael and the late Anthony A. DiStefano. Dear brother of the late Marion DiStefano. Loving grandfather of Michael and his wife Elizabeth and Christopher. Cherished great grandfather of Jack and Luke. Funeral Liturgy from St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church Saddle Brook on Monday, July 15th at 9: 30 AM. (All to meet at church). Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Sunday, July 14th from 2-5 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights.. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps or to would be appreciated.

