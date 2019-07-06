|
Anthony E. Conboy
Lakewood - Anthony E. Conboy, 97, of Lakewood, NJ, formerly of Old Tappan, NJ, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born in New York City to Joseph and Mary Conboy. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Conboy. He is predeceased by his daughter Virginia Conboy. Devoted father of Thomas Conboy, William Conboy, Marilene Berkowitz, Brian Conboy and Renee McCarron. Loving grandfather of Erin, Ryan, MaryKate, Daniel, Kevin, Kelly, Liam, Aidan, Tara, Jack and Luke. Cherished great grandfather of Noah and Hunter. Anthony's greatest achievements were being the owner of A. Conboy Inc., Old Tappan, NJ and being a loving husband, devoted dad and proud grandfather and great grandfather. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, July 8 from 8:30AM-10:00AM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Anthony's life and faith will be held at Madonna on the Hill Chapel, Fort Lee, NJ following the visitation at 11AM. Interment will follow the mass at Madonna Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made in Anthony's name to . Becker-funeralhome.com