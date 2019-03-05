Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Height, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Faresich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony F. "Chick" Faresich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony F. "Chick" Faresich Obituary
Anthony "Chick" F. Faresich

Vero Beach, FL - Anthony "Chick" F. Faresich 71, of Vero Beach, Fl. formerly of Milford, CT. and Moonachie passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Anthony received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Jersey City State Teachers College. Before retiring, he was the owner of Reliant Home Inspections in Milford, CT. and previously, he owned Newford Elevator Company in Bronx, NY. Dear brother of Frances Cardinali and her husband Charles and the late Dorothy Napolitano and her late husband Vincent. Loving uncle of Dorothy Mastropaolo and her husband Joseph. Cherished great uncle of Maria and Joanna Mastropaolo and Antonia Romano and her husband Michael. Beloved partner of Barbara Rose. Chick was an avid sailor and a passionate cook. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, March 7th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Entombment following at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. Visitation Wednesday, March 6th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now