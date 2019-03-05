|
Anthony "Chick" F. Faresich
Vero Beach, FL - Anthony "Chick" F. Faresich 71, of Vero Beach, Fl. formerly of Milford, CT. and Moonachie passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Anthony received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from Jersey City State Teachers College. Before retiring, he was the owner of Reliant Home Inspections in Milford, CT. and previously, he owned Newford Elevator Company in Bronx, NY. Dear brother of Frances Cardinali and her husband Charles and the late Dorothy Napolitano and her late husband Vincent. Loving uncle of Dorothy Mastropaolo and her husband Joseph. Cherished great uncle of Maria and Joanna Mastropaolo and Antonia Romano and her husband Michael. Beloved partner of Barbara Rose. Chick was an avid sailor and a passionate cook. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, March 7th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Entombment following at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. Visitation Wednesday, March 6th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com