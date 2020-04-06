Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
1929 - 2020
Anthony F. Natoli Obituary
Anthony F. Natoli

Totowa - Anthony F. Natoli, age 90, of Totowa at rest in Ridgewood on April 4, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Virginia (nee Fiore) Natoli (2018). Loving father of Fran Irvolino and her husband Donald and Ann VanCuren and her husband Edward, Jr. Dear grandfather of Gina Perrone and her husband Frank, Nicole Irvolino, Christina Irvolino, Anthony VanCuren and his wife Allison and Natalie VanCuren. Great-grandfather of Cassie Irvolino, Gia Irvolino, Joey Perrone, Giuliana Perrone, Camryn VanCuren and Vincent VanCuren.

Born in Garfield, he lived in Garfield, then Paterson, before moving to Totowa. He was a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service, Totowa for many years before retiring in 1991. Mr. Natoli was a member of the Totowa Happy Seniors and an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
