Cliffside Park - 90 - of Cliffside Park, NJ, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Anthony was born in Union City, NJ and was the beloved husband of Virginia (nee Furnari) Fochesato for 60 years. He was a devoted father and grandfather and is survived by his wife, Virginia, daughter Lisa Beattie (her husband James) and his grandchildren Brad Anthony and Christina Elise. Anthony was also a dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Josephine Fochesato. Anthony was a proud veteran of the U. S. Army serving from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. He went to Parsons Art and Design School in New York City and was a commercial artist for many years at J. C. Penny. He was also a member of the Italian Cooperative of Fairview. He was loved very much and will be missed by many. Services will be private.









