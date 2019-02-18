Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Rutherford, NJ
Liturgy
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Rutherford, NJ
Rutherford - Anthony "Tony" Frio, 89, of Rutherford passed away Thursday, February 14th, 2019. He was born in Hoboken to Francis and Carmella Frio.

As a young man, Anthony entered the US Navy where he proudly served during the Korean War. He met his sweetheart Gloria (nee Migliaccio) and they were married in 1956. They settled in Rutherford where they raised their children and had currently remained.

Anthony was an elevator mechanic, employed by Westinghouse. He was a member of Rutherford Unico. He enjoyed woodworking, making furniture & radiator covers. He was a sports fan, coached little league baseball, and followed the Yankees and Giants. You could often find Anthony outside doing yard work and gardening.

Anthony is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years Gloria, his children, Donna & husband Brian Smith, Frank & wife Gigi Frio, his grandchildren, Erik Kwitchoff, Lauren & husband Matt McKowen and Emma Frio, and his great-grandchild Madison McKowen.

Family will receive friends Tuesday 3-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford.

Funeral Wednesday 9:30am from Funeral Home for 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford.

Entombment~Holy Cross Mausoleum

