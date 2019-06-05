|
Anthony "Tony" Gill
Ridgewood - Anthony "Tony" Gill, 85, of Ridgewood, passed away peacefully to the Lord on June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen "Kitty" (Seymour). Loving father of Christine Gill of Saddle Brook; Margaret and husband Richard Powers of Mahwah; Michael Gill of Ridgewood; Kathleen and husband Patrick Henig of Wake Forest, NC; Robert and Amy Gill of Ridgewood. Adoring grandfather of Kelly and Annie Gill; Liam, Ronan, and Katie Henig; Bridget, Molly, Kevin and Maggie Powers. Tony was a true Irishman born in Kilronan, Aran Islands, County Galway, Ireland on St. Patrick's Day. He was the devoted brother of Peter Gill, and the late Paddy, Jackie, Martin, and Mary Rose. Tony is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood, NJ. He was a bus driver and mechanic with the MTA, and later was a maintenance staff member at Bergen Community College. Tony was well known for his accordion playing-his lively rendition of "Happy Birthday" was a traditional favorite. His one true hobby was loving his family and he proudly reminded them every day. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, with interment to follow in Valleau Cemetery, in Ridgewood. Visiting Friday 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ 07762 would be appreciated. Feeneyfuneralhome.com