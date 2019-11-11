Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Paramus - Anthony J. D'Ambrosio (AKA - Tony Joe) 97 of Paramus, formerly of South Hackensack, Hackensack and Saddle Brook, died peacefully on Saturday November 9, 2019. Prior to retiring in 2013 he owned and operated Tony Joe's Barber Shop in South Hackensack for 52 years. He was a Navy Veteran of World War II and a member of the Post #8005 of South Hackensack. Tony was an avid Golfer who also enjoyed Hunting, Bowling and Listening to Big Band and Italian Music.

Beloved Husband of the late Josephine (nee Mania) 2011. Devoted father of Anthony D'Ambrosio and Lori D'Ambrosio. Cherished grandfather of Shiloh Cokinos, Douglas Smith and Dustin Smith, great grandfather of Dante, Jaden, Logan and Nico. Anthony is also pre-deceased by three sisters and five brothers. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many close friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday November 13th from 7:00 - 9:00 PM and Thursday November 14th 9:00 -10:00 AM for visitation at The Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 72 Lodi Street, Hackensack, The Mass of Requiem will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, with entombment following at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Twp. of Washington. Arrangements conducted by the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. In lieu of Flowers please make a donation in his memory to: , Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932 or American Diabetes Association, Suite 103, 1160 Rt. 22 East, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. To send condolences, get directions or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
