Anthony J. Di Lorenzo
North Arlington - Anthony J. Di Lorenzo, 80, of North Arlington, passed away February 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born April 28, 1938 in Hoboken, Anthony was proud of his Italian heritage and was a butcher by trade. He loved to talk and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed baseball especially watching the Yankees, he also liked hanging out in his local deli, playing bocce ball and spending time with family and friends. Anthony was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mille (nee Stuhr) Di Lorenzo in 2006 and his cherished grandson Zachary Smoter. He is survived by his devoted children, Anthony and Alina DiLorenzo, Lisa and Andy Smoter, Jill and Chris Troyano, Darren and Kim DiLorenzo and by his treasured grandchildren, Christopher Troyano and Mia DiLorenzo. Pop, as he was affectionately called by friends and family alike, was very much loved and we will forever hold him in our hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6 - 8PM and Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4 - 8PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Friday, February 22nd at 9AM then to St. Mary's Church, Rutherford where at 10:30 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com