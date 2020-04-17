|
|
Anthony J. Fortunato, Jr.
Wyckoff - Anthony J. Fortunato, Jr. of Wyckoff passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 59. Born in Jersey City, he was a graduate of St. Peter's University. Anthony was a CPA and partner in the Park Avenue office of KPMG, LLP. Well respected by clients and colleagues alike, he took great pride in mentoring younger staff members and encouraged all to achieve their greatest potential. While he could be exacting, he was always most demanding of himself. Anthony leaves behind his loving wife Angela (Givissis), and dearest children Andrew, Nicole and Michael. He is also survived by his brother David Fortunato and his wife Kim, nieces Tori and Jada, sister-in-law Arlene Givissis and many dear cousins and friends. Anthony enjoyed good food, fine wine and quality cars. He was a lifelong Giants fan whose cheering will be missed in Section 209. He loved spending time by his pool with family, friends and his loyal pup Bella. May his memory be eternal. Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 17 at 3:00 p.m. A livestream of the graveside service may be accessed through the following link www.vpfh-fb.com