Anthony J. Gentile, Sr.
Gentile, Anthony J., Sr., 86, died on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc. 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4 to 7PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 9AM, then to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Lyndhurst where at 10AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. Entombment, Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Anthony's memory to Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, 197 Kingsland Avenue, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. Please visit our website at www.nazarefuneralhome.com