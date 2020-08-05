Anthony J. "Coach Lamp" Lamparello
Whiting - Anthony J. Lamparello, 77, of Whiting, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home. Born in Passaic, NJ, he lived in Clifton, NJ before moving to Whiting. Anthony graduated from Seton Hall University in South Orange. He was a teacher at Elmwood Park Memorial High School for over 35 years and was a member of the Athletic Department in Elmwood Park, NJ. Anthony was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.
He is survived by his sister, Diane Gorun; four nephews, Martin, Joseph and Anthony LiSanti and Robert Gorun; a niece, Nancy Mehlig; seven great nephews; two great nieces; a sister-in-law, Eloyce LiSanti and an uncle, Jerome Benigno.
Visitation will be Monday, August 10th from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Food Pantry, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ 08759. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net