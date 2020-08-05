1/1
Anthony J. "Coach Lamp" Lamparello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. "Coach Lamp" Lamparello

Whiting - Anthony J. Lamparello, 77, of Whiting, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home. Born in Passaic, NJ, he lived in Clifton, NJ before moving to Whiting. Anthony graduated from Seton Hall University in South Orange. He was a teacher at Elmwood Park Memorial High School for over 35 years and was a member of the Athletic Department in Elmwood Park, NJ. Anthony was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.

He is survived by his sister, Diane Gorun; four nephews, Martin, Joseph and Anthony LiSanti and Robert Gorun; a niece, Nancy Mehlig; seven great nephews; two great nieces; a sister-in-law, Eloyce LiSanti and an uncle, Jerome Benigno.

Visitation will be Monday, August 10th from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Food Pantry, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ 08759. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved