1/
Anthony J. Lucanto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. Lucanto

North Haledon - Lucanto, Anthony J. age 47 of North Haledon at rest in Paterson on November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Andrea Lee (nee Schlectman). Loving father of Kaitlin, Kristina and A.J. Lucanto. Dear son of Ruthann (nee Malatesta) Lucanto. Born in Passaic, he lived in Lodi then Totowa before moving to North Haledon thirteen years ago. He was a Detective and long-time motorcycle officer for the Paterson Police Department, for over twenty-four years. He was a member of PBA Local #1, Paterson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. John's Cathedral, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Cremation is private at the request of the family. Friends may visit Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral
09:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John's Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Festa Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved