Anthony J. Lucanto
North Haledon - Lucanto, Anthony J. age 47 of North Haledon at rest in Paterson on November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Andrea Lee (nee Schlectman). Loving father of Kaitlin, Kristina and A.J. Lucanto. Dear son of Ruthann (nee Malatesta) Lucanto. Born in Passaic, he lived in Lodi then Totowa before moving to North Haledon thirteen years ago. He was a Detective and long-time motorcycle officer for the Paterson Police Department, for over twenty-four years. He was a member of PBA Local #1, Paterson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. John's Cathedral, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Cremation is private at the request of the family. Friends may visit Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
