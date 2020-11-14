Anthony J. Maglio



Hackensack - Anthony J. Maglio of Hackensack age 103 passed away on April 7, 2020.



Beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Falotico). Anthony, aka Tony is survived by his son Angelo and his wife Lois, his daughter Patty Anne Alexander and her husband Randy and daughter Sharon Lynch and her fiancé Joe Corbett. Grandfather to Dana Maglio and her husband Chris Graham, Jill Maglio, Michael Maglio and his wife Elizabeth, Jason Alexander and his wife Kate, Daniel and Steven Alexander, Michael Lynch and his fiancee Laura Tennyson, Brian Lynch and his wife Michelle and Karen Lynch. Great-grandfather to Jack, Olivia, Grace, Carter and Louis. Also many nieces and nephews.



Tony served in the army and was a World War II veteran.



He was employed by Tomkins Tidewater Terminal where he worked as a Black Seal Fireman and for George Koch and Sons.



Tony was an avid Yankee fan. When he wasn't busy maintaining his house, plumbing, painting, tiling, sanding floors etc. he enjoyed playing golf and poker. Not a weed to be found in his garden! He took great pride and joy in sharing his fresh vegetables with his family and neighbors.



Tony's greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his family.









