Anthony J. Nicosia
Belleville - Loving Husband, Father, Brother, and Grandfather
Anthony J. Nicosia, 89 of Belleville, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Glen Ridge, the son of the late Rosario and Josephine (Frusteri) Nicosia, He is pre diseased by 7 siblings Nancy Dipaolo, Josephine (Dolly) Scarano, Santo Nicosia, Salvatore Nicosia, Mary (May) Tuferiello, James Nicosia, and Vincent Nicosia. Anthony was raised in Bloomfield, graduated from Bloomfield High School and moved to Belleville 65 years ago. He retired as a building contractor for Nicosia and Sons Construction Company Inc. in Belleville. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving aboard the Aircraft Carrier Tarawa as a Petty Office First Class, in the Korean War Honorably discharged May 6, 1955. Anthony was a smiling, kind, family man with extraordinary talent as a carpenter. He was loved by many.
The beloved husband of the late Flora L. (Borbone) Nicosia, he is survived by…His daughters Deborah Nicosia, Toniann (Nicosia) Depinto, His sons Anthony Nicosia Jr. Kenneth Nicosia, and Michael Nicosia, son in law Joseph Depinto, Daughter in laws Sandy Nicosia, Janice Nicosia, Doreen Nicosia, Grand children Jamie lee (Depinto) Straface, Jeffrey Depinto, Anthony Nicosia Jr., Natalie Nicosia, Frankie Nicosia, Licia Nicosia, Kenneth Nicosia Jr., Michael Nicosia Jr., Cherylann Nicosia.
The funeral service and interment at Glendale Cemetery will be held privately. A Mass for Mr. Nicosia will be planned for a future date.