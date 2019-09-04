Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
1941 - 2019
Ridgefield Park - Anthony J. Pizzuta, 78, a long time resident of Ridgefield Park, NJ passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 after a long illness. Tony was born in Weehawken, NJ on June 10, 1941. He attended Weehawken schools and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After graduation he served in the National Guard for 6 years. He had a long career in accounting with WR Grace & Company and Ponte Equities Inc. in New York retiring only because of poor health. His only regret was that he never got his "1940 Ford" up and running and on the road again. Tony was preceded in death by his parents John and Helen Pizzuta of Weehawken, NJ. Tony is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia (Rivers), beloved daughters Linda Hunter of Long Valley, NJ and her partner John Ruppel and Susan Pizzuta of Watertown, NY and her partner Joe Gillette. And by his much loved grandsons Michael and Thomas. He is also survived by his sister Agnes Smith of North Fork, CA and her husband Jerry, his sister-in-law Georgette (Rivers) Spinelli of Adams, NY and her husband Richard and his 7 nieces and nephews, Kevin, Kimberly, Sandra, Christopher, Rebecca, Jennifer, and Jessica. Also survived by his extended family, Michael, Tom and John Davis and Michelle Sarver. And his many beloved Pizzuta cousins. The Memorial Service will be on Saturday, September 7th from 1 to 5PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's name may be made to a . Vorheesingwersen.com
