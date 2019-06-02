|
Anthony J. Rosetta
Carlstadt - Anthony J. Rosetta, 72, of Carlstadt for 35 years, passed away on May 31, 2019. For over 20 years, he worked for Vitillo Construction in Nutley. Tony enjoyed wood working in his garage shop. He is known for making pens from wood and acrylic materials. Beloved husband for 46 years of Joan (nee Belbruno) Rosetta. Loving father of Andrea Ruff and her husband Robert. Cherished Pa of Ryan Michael Ruff. He will be missed by his granddog, Gracie and he was also loved by his loyal dog, the late Mackenzie. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .