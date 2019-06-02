Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
East Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Rosetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Rosetta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony J. Rosetta Obituary
Anthony J. Rosetta

Carlstadt - Anthony J. Rosetta, 72, of Carlstadt for 35 years, passed away on May 31, 2019. For over 20 years, he worked for Vitillo Construction in Nutley. Tony enjoyed wood working in his garage shop. He is known for making pens from wood and acrylic materials. Beloved husband for 46 years of Joan (nee Belbruno) Rosetta. Loving father of Andrea Ruff and her husband Robert. Cherished Pa of Ryan Michael Ruff. He will be missed by his granddog, Gracie and he was also loved by his loyal dog, the late Mackenzie. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now