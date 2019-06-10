Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Vaccarino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Vaccarino Sr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anthony J. Vaccarino Sr. Obituary
Anthony J. Vaccarino, Sr

Wayne/ formerly Garfield - Anthony J. Vaccarino, Sr. 77, of Wayne formerly of Garfield passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in New York City to the late Giuseppe and Rosalie Vaccarino. Anthony was a member of the New Jersey Army National Guard. He was the owner of AJ Funding in Wayne. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Quinn) Vaccarino. Devoted father of Toni Marie Lesh and her husband Scott and A.J. Vaccarino, Jr. and his wife Giselle. Dear brother of Vincent Vaccarino. Loving grandfather of Sawyer Anthony and Brady Anthony Lesh and Gigi Sofia and Valentina Rose Vaccarino. He will be missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. He loved to travel with his family and was an avid golfer. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family at home and on LBI. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, June 12th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Mary's R.C. Church Pompton Lakes at 11 AM. Entombment following at Maryrest Mausoleum, Mahwah. Visitation Tuesday, June 11th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to City Harvest in memory of Anthony J. Vaccarino, Sr. would be appreciated.(fundraise.cityharvest.org/site/TR/VF)

CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now