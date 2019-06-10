|
Wayne/ formerly Garfield - Anthony J. Vaccarino, Sr. 77, of Wayne formerly of Garfield passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in New York City to the late Giuseppe and Rosalie Vaccarino. Anthony was a member of the New Jersey Army National Guard. He was the owner of AJ Funding in Wayne. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Quinn) Vaccarino. Devoted father of Toni Marie Lesh and her husband Scott and A.J. Vaccarino, Jr. and his wife Giselle. Dear brother of Vincent Vaccarino. Loving grandfather of Sawyer Anthony and Brady Anthony Lesh and Gigi Sofia and Valentina Rose Vaccarino. He will be missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. He loved to travel with his family and was an avid golfer. Nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family at home and on LBI. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, June 12th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Mary's R.C. Church Pompton Lakes at 11 AM. Entombment following at Maryrest Mausoleum, Mahwah. Visitation Tuesday, June 11th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to City Harvest in memory of Anthony J. Vaccarino, Sr. would be appreciated.(fundraise.cityharvest.org/site/TR/VF)
