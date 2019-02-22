|
Anthony James Spanopoulos
- - Spanopoulos, Anthony James, is survived by his father, mother, brother, children and nephew. Taken much too soon but never forgotten. He touched many of our lives. With a kind heart he also loved so many. To us he was a loving son, brother, father, uncle. Now he can forever Rest In Peace. We invite everyone to pay their last respects at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave., Ridgefield on Sunday 2-6PM with a funeral service on Sunday at 5PM. Final prayers will be held on Monday at 10AM at the funeral home and then at Cedar Lawn Crematory, Paterson.