Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
View Map
- - Spanopoulos, Anthony James, is survived by his father, mother, brother, children and nephew. Taken much too soon but never forgotten. He touched many of our lives. With a kind heart he also loved so many. To us he was a loving son, brother, father, uncle. Now he can forever Rest In Peace. We invite everyone to pay their last respects at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave., Ridgefield on Sunday 2-6PM with a funeral service on Sunday at 5PM. Final prayers will be held on Monday at 10AM at the funeral home and then at Cedar Lawn Crematory, Paterson.
