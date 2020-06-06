Anthony Joseph Pallito
Lafayette - Pallito, Anthony Joseph age 88 of Lafayette, NJ passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family Friday evening June 5, 2020. Born and raised in Nutley, NJ he had lived in Lodi for many years before moving to Lafayette over twenty years ago.
Son of the late Joseph and Carmella Millie (nee Frunzi) Pallito, Anthony had proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed a long and successful career as owner operator of Cress Service Station in Lodi, NJ until his retirement.
A devout parishioner of the Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church Sparta, NJ Anthony was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Lodi, NJ. An avid reader, Anthony enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Anthony was pre deceased by a son Gerard A. Pallito in 2014, his brother Joseph Pallito as well as his sisters Ann Panarello, Jean Granata and Marie Wall. Survivors include his beloved wife of sixty-three years Carol (nee Cress) Pallito, his son Andrew and wife Joanna of Burlington VT, his daughters Janet and husband Arthur Suriano of Newton, Karen and husband Carl Smith of Rochester, MI and Diane and husband Bruce Rhode of West Milford. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Memorial visitation as well as a memorial Mass will be scheduled announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ Online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.