Anthony Juliano
Lyndhurst - Juliano, Anthony, 74, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Rose M. (nee Ruzzano) Juliano. Loving father of Debbie Juliano, Toni Ann & her husband James Cappuzzo and Anthony & his wife Christina Juliano. Dear brother of Sal & his wife Lucy Juliano and the late Stephen Juliano, Anna DeVito and Elizabeth Lukowiak. Cherished grandfather of Amanda & her husband Anthony Anselmo, Ashley, Sophia & Dionna. Adored great-grandfather of Anthony. Anthony was the type of man who put his family first. His warm eyes and gentle smile were always a comfort to those who knew him. A funny and witty man with a great heart. He had a willingness to help anyone in their time of need. His selfless ways made him a treasure. In health he loved to fish, ride his motorcycle and loved to build and fix things. He enjoyed cooking with his family and spending time together. He loved his family unconditionally and in return he was loved beyond measure. Anthony's wife Rosie was his love and best friend. His granddaughters were his baby dolls. He just became a Great grandpa to little Anthony. Anthony also was a proud Us Marine who fought for his country in the Vietnam war. Funeral Saturday 9AM from Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. Friends will be received Friday 5-8PM. Donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
.