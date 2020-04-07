|
|
Anthony K. Wolak
Garfield - Anthony K. Wolak, 82, of Garfield, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Anthony was born and raised in Passaic, moving to Clifton for 11 years, settling in Garfield in 1974. Anthony worked for Pioneer Industries in Carlstadt as a Supervisor for 38 years, retiring in 1999. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Anthony was the beloved husband of Barbara (Szwed) Wolak, devoted father of Carolyn Wolak, of Highland Lakes and Anthony Wolak Jr. and his wife, Toni Ann, of Pittstown, loving grandfather of Dana and her husband, Nick, Nicole, Joseph and Kimberly and dear brother of Richard and Walter Wolak and Amy Scalisi. Funeral services were handled by Kamienski Funeral Home in Garfield and a private Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date.