Anthony "Tony" Longo
Wayne - Longo, Anthony "Tony", age 87 of Wayne, passed away on October 4th, 2019. Anthony was the beloved husband of Josephine Longo (née Pollara); loving father of Joanne Affinito and her husband Vincent of Hawthorne, Toni DeFranco and her husband Mario of Totowa, and Joseph and his wife Toni Ann of Franklin Lakes; adoring grandfather of Nicole Fernandez and her husband Tony, Mario DeFranco, Dana Affinito, and Anthony and Alyssa Longo; and great-grandfather of Isabella, Anabella, and Zarabella Fernandez. He is also survived by his loving sister Arlene Vindeed and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary (née Cetrano). Born and raised in Paterson, Anthony lived in the Hillcrest area for most of his life before moving to Wayne twenty years ago. He was also a resident of Boca Raton, Florida. He was the owner of Tony's Auto Body, Paterson, before retiring in 1996. At that time he became an avid golfer and was a member of North Jersey County Club and Boca West Country Club. He was a member of the Fidelians of America, North Haledon, and the Passaic Valley Elks Lodge No. 2111 of Totowa. He was a former member of the Cesare Battista Club of Paterson; the Franklin Pleasure Club of Paterson; and the Te-Tau-Wians, an organization of local business owners who honored him as their man of the year in 1975. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Boulevard, Totowa, on Wednesday at 9:30 am. Funeral mass to follow at St. Gerard Majella RC Church, 501 West Broadway, Paterson at 10 am. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 140 Shepherd Lane, Totowa, NJ 07512; or to the Hubbard School PTO for Autism at 10 Hubbard Lane, Ramsey, NJ 07446. The donations will be applied to the "Let Children Play" playground. For more information go to www.festmemorial.com.