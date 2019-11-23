|
|
Anthony Louis Celentano
Lyndhurst - Celentano, Anthony Louis, 75, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Stahl) Celentano. Loving father of Rocco Celentano & his wife Kristen, Tony Celentano & his wife Megan, Michael Celentano & his wife Lauren, and David Celentano & his wife Chelsea. Cherished grandfather of AJ, Nicholas, Gabriella, Santino, Jack, Thomas, Rocco, Marissa, Matthew & Molly. Funeral Tuesday 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM St. Michael's R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Monday 4-9PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope With Heart, PO Box 354, Waldwick NJ 07463. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.