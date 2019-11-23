Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's R.C. Church
Resources
Anthony Louis Celentano Obituary
Anthony Louis Celentano

Lyndhurst - Celentano, Anthony Louis, 75, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Stahl) Celentano. Loving father of Rocco Celentano & his wife Kristen, Tony Celentano & his wife Megan, Michael Celentano & his wife Lauren, and David Celentano & his wife Chelsea. Cherished grandfather of AJ, Nicholas, Gabriella, Santino, Jack, Thomas, Rocco, Marissa, Matthew & Molly. Funeral Tuesday 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM St. Michael's R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Monday 4-9PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope With Heart, PO Box 354, Waldwick NJ 07463. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Remember
