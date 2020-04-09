|
|
Anthony Luisi
Moonachie - Anthony Luisi, age 77, of Moonachie passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in the Bronx to the late Anthony and Helen Luisi. Before retiring, Anthony was a General Superintendent for the New York City Transit Authority in New York City.
Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth N. (Ferrante) Luisi. Devoted father of Stephanie Luisi. Dear brother of Gregory Luisi and his wife Diane and the late Dolores Sanin and her late husband Manuel. Loving grandfather of Samantha, Thomas and Matthew.
Services will be private. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 in his memory would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com