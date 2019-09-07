|
Anthony M. Raia
Ridgewood - Anthony M. Raia, M.D., 90 of Ridgewood, NJ, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed on September 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his dear wife, Liliana. Anthony is survived by his children, son Joseph Raia and daughter Camille Raia, and grandchildren, Julia Rondos, Peter Rondos, Anthony Rondos, and Anthony J. Raia. Anthony was a skillful surgeon in otolaryngology and director of his medical department at Victory Memorial Hospital, and on the teaching staff at Manhattan Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital. He was respected by his patients and neighbors in his Bay Ridge Brooklyn community. He enjoyed photography and fishing. Arrangements were made through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood.