Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Raia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony M. Raia


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony M. Raia Obituary
Anthony M. Raia

Ridgewood - Anthony M. Raia, M.D., 90 of Ridgewood, NJ, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed on September 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his dear wife, Liliana. Anthony is survived by his children, son Joseph Raia and daughter Camille Raia, and grandchildren, Julia Rondos, Peter Rondos, Anthony Rondos, and Anthony J. Raia. Anthony was a skillful surgeon in otolaryngology and director of his medical department at Victory Memorial Hospital, and on the teaching staff at Manhattan Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital. He was respected by his patients and neighbors in his Bay Ridge Brooklyn community. He enjoyed photography and fishing. Arrangements were made through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now