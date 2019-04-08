Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
Anthony M. Trivisonno Obituary
Anthony M. Trivisonno

Hasbrouck Heights - Anthony M. Trivisonno 76, of Hasbrouck Heights formerly of Ridgefield passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Hoboken to the late Salvatore and Domenica Trivisonno. Anthony served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the James B. Scarr American Legion Post 106 in Hasbrouck Heights. Before retiring, he was a plan coordinator for Structuretone Inc. in Lyndhurst. Anthony was also a member of the Leisure Club in Hasbrouck Heights and a former member of the First Monday Club. Beloved husband of Janice (nee Stombellini) Trivisonno. Devoted father of Christine Demasi and her husband Ricky. Dear brother of Carol Tramutolo. Brother-in-law of Andrea Kunz. Loving grandfather of Evan and Ian. Cherished uncle of Joseph Tramutolo and Richard Kunz. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, April 10th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Entombment following at Calvary Mausoleum, Paterson. Visitation Tuesday, April 9th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
