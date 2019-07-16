|
Anthony Marsico
Fairview - Anthony Marsico of Fairview, N.J., Family Man, Patriot and tell-it-like-it-is War Hero, passed away on July 13, 2019 at the age of 95. He was born on July 22, 1923 in Emerson, N.J. Before retiring he had worked for the DMV in Secaucus, N.J. Anthony was a former Chief of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department and proud WWII Army Veteran of the 45th Infantry Division. His heroic service was recorded in a short video by his grand-nephew and can be viewed on YouTube by typing in "My Uncle Tony". Beloved husband of 71 years to Gloria (nee) Privetera. Devoted father to the late Rosemary Marsico,Toni Marie Juliano and the late Nicholas Marsico. Adored grandfather to Michael Juliano and his wife Tatiana, Nichol Pierotti and her husband John, Alison Amato and her husband Cosmo and Anthony "TC" Juliano. Cherished great-grandfather to Johnny and Gia Pierotti. Anthony is also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:00am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Hackensack, N.J. The family will receive their friends Wednesday 2-4 & 6-9pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com