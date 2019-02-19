|
Anthony "Vince" McHale
Ship Bottom - Anthony "Vince" McHale, 85, of Ship Bottom, formerly of Fairview and Ridgefield, NJ on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visiting on Thursday, February 21, 2019, 5pm to 9pm, Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Rd, Manahawkin, NJ. Funeral liturgy on Friday, February 22, 2019, 10:30am, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ. Entombment will follow at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Washington Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Francis Human Concerns, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008.