Anthony Merlino
West New York - Anthony Merlino on August 6, 2020 of West New York, N.J., age 73.
Anthony was born on May 21, 1947 in Weehawken, N.J. and had worked as a printer for the
Hudson Dispatch and a Postal Worker in West New York and Jersey City.
Beloved husband to the late Claudia (nee) Miller.
Dear brother to Ursula A. Saccone of Staten Island, N.Y. , Sarah Passante of Fairview, N.J. and
Rosemarie Franco of Lodi, N.J.
Anthony is also survived by 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 4 great nieces and nephew and 1 great-great niece.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday,
August 13, 2020 at 10:00am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a
Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00am. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J.
The family will receive their friends Wednesday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com