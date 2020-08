Anthony MerlinoWest New York - Anthony Merlino on August 6, 2020 of West New York, N.J., age 73.Anthony was born on May 21, 1947 in Weehawken, N.J. and had worked as a printer for theHudson Dispatch and a Postal Worker in West New York and Jersey City.Beloved husband to the late Claudia (nee) Miller.Dear brother to Ursula A. Saccone of Staten Island, N.Y. , Sarah Passante of Fairview, N.J. andRosemarie Franco of Lodi, N.J.Anthony is also survived by 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 4 great nieces and nephew and 1 great-great niece.Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday,August 13, 2020 at 10:00am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where aFuneral Mass will be offered at 11:00am. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J.The family will receive their friends Wednesday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com