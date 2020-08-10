1/1
Anthony Merlino
Anthony Merlino

West New York - Anthony Merlino on August 6, 2020 of West New York, N.J., age 73.

Anthony was born on May 21, 1947 in Weehawken, N.J. and had worked as a printer for the

Hudson Dispatch and a Postal Worker in West New York and Jersey City.

Beloved husband to the late Claudia (nee) Miller.

Dear brother to Ursula A. Saccone of Staten Island, N.Y. , Sarah Passante of Fairview, N.J. and

Rosemarie Franco of Lodi, N.J.

Anthony is also survived by 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 4 great nieces and nephew and 1 great-great niece.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday,

August 13, 2020 at 10:00am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a

Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00am. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum in Fairview, N.J.

The family will receive their friends Wednesday 4-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
AK Macagna Funeral Home
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
