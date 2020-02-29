Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:15 PM - 1:00 PM
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Anthony Michael "Tony" Cortese Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Michael Cortese

Anthony "Tony" Michael Cortese passed away suddenly but peacefully on February 28, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1956 in Hackensack, NJ, and was predeceased by parents Anthony and Josephine (née Biondo).

While growing up in Lodi, NJ, Tony played little league baseball and worked delivering newspapers. After graduating high school, Tony got a degree in Computer Programming. He started his own computer consulting business, which he ran for 25 years. A curious spirit, Tony was a jack of all trades. Later in his life, he saw his dream of opening a restaurant realized when he opened an Italian restaurant and pizzeria. He also spent time as a croupier, since poker and blackjack were some of his favorite hobbies.

Tony was fortunate enough to meet the love of his life early on. At 22, he met Dena Wolfson, and they married when they were 26 years old in 1982. Dena's parents, Mack and Sheila Wolfson, loved Tony as if he was their own son. Tony and Dena raised their two daughters, Alexa and Marissa, in both Fair Lawn and Franklin Lakes, NJ. He was a loving and devoted Husband and Father, who brought so much playfulness and affection to the family. Tony was the proud Father-in-Law to Jessi Young. He was a new "dog Grandpa" to a puppy named Lincoln - which brought him so much joy because he was a lifelong animal lover.

Tony loved spending time outdoors - whether gardening, swimming, or grilling. He also enjoyed listening to music, and had a rolodex of movie and TV quotes he would insert into any conversation. He expressed his love for his family and friends by cooking gourmet meals for them on every occasion.

Tony will be sorely missed by all those who knew him, especially his Wife and daughters.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Anthony's memory to: Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. in Oakland, NJ.

Funeral service will be held 1PM on Monday, March 2, 2020 (friends may pay their respects to the family at 12:15PM) at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Directors, Hackensack, NJ, www.guttermanandmusicant.com. Interment to follow at Garden of Memories (Cedar Park Cemetery) in Washington Township, NJ.
