Anthony Mowad
Paterson - Mowad, Anthony age 95, of Paterson, NJ, passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019 in Saint Joseph's Hospital. He was born in Philipsburg, NJ, July 6, 1923. He attended school there and at the age of 16 dropped out of school to work and help his family. He applied to join the Civilian Conservation Core (CCC). Although he was underage, he was accepted, he took a train across America to Oregon to work. In his words that train ride was like heaven! He then went on to get his GED, college degree, and ended up working in the Totowa School system as a 6th grade teacher. The kids loved him! He is survived by his brother George of Woodland Park, NJ, and predeceased by his brother Edward Charles and sister Evelyn. And many nieces and nephews he truly loved. "Uncle Tony" was truly a great person to be around. He was unique to say the least. He left an impression on everyone he met and will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Wednesday at 10:00 AM with services to commence at 11:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Repast to follow at Toros at 489 Hazel Street in Clifton. Friends may visit Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center Foundation Office, 703 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07503, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.