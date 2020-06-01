Anthony Orlando
Paterson - Anthony Orlando, 86, of Paterson, passed away on June 1, 2020. Anthony was born in Springfield, MA on February 25, 1934 to the late Guistino and Josephine Orlando. Anthony proudly served in the United States Navy during which time he met and fell in love with Lois, who later became his wife. Anthony was a loving and dedicated husband and father along with being an avid history buff, a successful gardener and a devoted New England Patriots and Red Sox fan. He worked as a plumber at William Paterson University before his retirement. Anthony was also a parishioner of St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson where he also served as an assistant usher. Anthony was the cherished father of Joanne and Lori Orlando. He was the dear brother of Frances Ziencina and Filomena Cianchini, uncle to Frank Ziencina, Fran Levine and Jo DuBiel and the late Edward Ziencina and cousin to Frank Orlando and Teresa Jepson. Anthony was predeceased by his beloved wife Lois (nee Mondanaro) earlier this year. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private at this time. Anthony will be laid to rest at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project. More at www.santangelofuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
