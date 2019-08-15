|
|
Anthony Osa
Closter - Anthony Osa, 83, of Closter, died peacefully August 13, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Maria (née Garcia-Lebredo). Loving father of Max Osa, and Alicia Steward and her husband John. Cherished grandfather of Sasha and Jonathan Steward and Maxine Osa. Dear brother of George Suarez-Villamil and Thelma Agras.
Anthony was born in Havana, Cuba to Marta (née Suarez-Villamil) and Antonio Osa. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1966 with his wife and children. Anthony was involved in the insurance business for his working career, starting out at John Hancock, then continuing his career with Nationwide Insurance, and finishing his career at his son's insurance company, O & S Insurance Group, Englewood Cliffs.
Funeral Mass Saturday, August 17th, 10 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Closter. Interment Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery, Wyckoff. Visiting Friday, August 16th, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.