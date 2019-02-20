Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Dumont - Anthony Paul DiBella, 57, of Dumont passed away on February 18, 2019. Of Englewood Cliffs, he worked at the family business O. DiBella Music in Bergenfield. Devoted husband of Karen M. DiBella. Former husband of Annmarie D'Amico. Beloved father of Anthony L., Joseph J., Christina C., Nicolas M. and Ashton W. DiBella. Cherished son of Angelina C. and the late Michael V. DiBella. Dear brother of Michael O. DiBella, Sandra A. Russo and Barbara M. Muscariello. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 7-9 PM and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather at the funeral home on Saturday at 8:30 AM for the Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, Ft. Lee at 10 AM. Interment Westwood Cemetery, Westwood. In Anthony's memory please consider being an organ donor. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
