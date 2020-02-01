|
Anthony Paul Tannucilli, Sr.
Saddle Brook - Anthony Paul Tannucilli, Sr. "Tony", 76, a resident of Saddle Brook since 1976, passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2020. Beloved father and grandfather. Born and raised in Jersey City, the ?rst of three sons born to the late Eileen and Don Tannucilli. Predeceased by his brother James in 1983. A graduate of St. Peter's Prep High School, Tony also attended Jersey City State and St. Peter's Colleges. An extremely proud veteran, Tony was drafted into the United States Army at the height of the Cold War with the Soviet Union in May of 1965, and served his country until May of 1967. He served as a Military Policeman (Sgt.) in Battery D; 4th Battalion; 1st Artillery; ARADCOM. His primary duty was ensuring the security of Nike missile bases surrounding Washington DC.
Tony then worked at American Strip Steel, U.S. Steel and Brush Wellman Copper. He later retired from NJ Bell/Bell Atlantic after 25 years as a customer service representative. He enjoyed coaching his sons in Saddle Brook Little League and was past member of the St. Philip the Apostle Holy Name Society in Saddle Brook. He was an active member of the Saddle Brook Republican Club. Tony had a passion for cooking, and was a fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He loved cars and attended many NASCAR races over the years.
During "retirement", Tony kept busy, working as a Saddle Brook schools crossing guard. He was a volunteer at Sandy Hook National Park, giving Cold War defenses tours of the former Nike Hercules missile base located there. He also volunteered as a peer visitor with the Amputee Coalition, assisting and o?ering counseling to new amputee patients.
Tony was often referred to as the "Hitman", a nickname that dated back to his over-the-air moniker during his CB radio days of the late 1970s. A doting and unabashedly proud grandfather, his absolute greatest joy in life was talking about his grandchildren to anyone and everyone who would listen. Gregarious to a fault, Tony was never alone in a crowd. He was as good a listener as he was a talker. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Tony is survived by his brother Michael and wife Geraldine; sons Anthony, Jr. and wife Nancy & Donald and wife Jennifer; and cherished grandchildren Jacqueline, Paul, Christopher, Danica & Jolie.
The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, February 3, 2020, 4-8pm at Vander Plaat Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Rd., Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A Funeral Mass is planned for Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 10am, at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 488 Saddle River Rd., Saddle Brook, NJ. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of ?owers, the family asks donations be made in Tony's name to the Amputee Coalition at amputee-coalition.org