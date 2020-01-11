|
|
Anthony Paventa
Pompton Plains - Paventa, Anthony age 89 of Pompton Plains at rest in Pompton Plains on January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee D'Alto) Paventa (2013). Loving father of Michael Paventa and his wife Tina of Bloomingdale, Francine Corsetto and her husband Michael of Kinnelon, Anthony Paventa Jr. and his wife Phyllis of Totowa, Lucina Orecchio and her husband Joe of Brick, and Dina Wehnert and her husband George of Haskell. Adoring grandfather of Kristin, Christina, Daniella, Michael, Matthew, Jessica, Nicole, Joey, Anthony, Georgie, Jenna, and 7 great-grandchildren. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson for 30 years, then in West Paterson for 30 years before moving to Pompton Plains 30 years ago. He was a Postal Clerk for the United State Postal Service, Paterson, for 40 years where he also designed artwork for their products before retiring in 1995. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 and/or at donate.lls.org. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.