Anthony Percarpio

Hawthorne - PERCARPIO, Anthony of Hawthorne passed away on July 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Paterson, NJ, he lived in Prospect Park before moving to Hawthorne in 1967. Prior to his retirement he owned Percarpio and Son's Plumbing in Hawthorne. Anthony proudly served his country in the U. S. Army.

Loving husband of the late Marie-Luise Percarpio. Devoted father of Anthony, David, Christopher and Louis Percarpio. Cherished grandfather of David, Jr., Kyle, Jamie, Steven, and Ava and great-grandfather of 5. Brother of Lillian Iannacone and the late Edward and Louise

The family requests donations be made in Anthony's memory to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
