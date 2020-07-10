Anthony Percarpio
Hawthorne - PERCARPIO, Anthony of Hawthorne passed away on July 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Paterson, NJ, he lived in Prospect Park before moving to Hawthorne in 1967. Prior to his retirement he owned Percarpio and Son's Plumbing in Hawthorne. Anthony proudly served his country in the U. S. Army.
Loving husband of the late Marie-Luise Percarpio. Devoted father of Anthony, David, Christopher and Louis Percarpio. Cherished grandfather of David, Jr., Kyle, Jamie, Steven, and Ava and great-grandfather of 5. Brother of Lillian Iannacone and the late Edward and Louise
The family requests donations be made in Anthony's memory to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501.
