Anthony Petruccello Sr. 89, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born October 17, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to Pasquale & Rose (nee Grego) Petruccello, the youngest of 5 brothers and 2 sisters. Anthonyworked for Arrow Fastener Company, first in Brooklyn NY, then moving to Saddle Brook in 1966 before retiring in1996. He was a Korean War veteran who served in the Army and a parishioner of St. Philip The Apostle R.C. Church in Saddle Brook.
Beloved husband of Mary (nee Bevilacqua), loving father of Rose Mathesius, her husband Buzz, Anthony Petruccello, Jr, Patrick Petruccello, his wife Suzann & proud grandfather of Anthony Petruccello III, Kevin Petruccello, Paolo Petruccello & Luca Petruccello, dear brother of the late Angelo(Charlie), John, Mary, Pasquale(Patsy) Beatrice, Battista (Bob) & Michael, dear brother in law of Marie Petrucello, Annetta Carano, Gina Scudieri and Dominic Carano. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, special godchildren, close friends and neighbors who were like family to him as well.
Visitation and the Funeral Mass will be private for family only on Friday June 19th at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass St. Philip The Apostle R.C. Church, Saddle Brook. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. A memorial celebration of Anthony's life will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's memory to St. Philip The Apostle R.C. Church (Building & Grounds or Memorial Fund) 488 Saddle River Rd.Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 or Valley Hospice 15 Essex Rd. Ste. 301 Paramus, NJ 07652 would be appreciated. www.patrickjconte.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.