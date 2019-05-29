Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel RC Church
Saddle River, NJ
Ho-Ho-Kus - Anthony Robert Amabile, 89, of Ho-Ho-Kus, passed away May 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Angela (nee:Notte), loving father of Jennifer Amabile and husband Dean Enerson of New Fairfield, CT; and Elizabeth Amabile and husband Stephen de Zordo of Oakland, CA. Adored grandfather of Claire and Julia Enerson, and Charley de Zordo. Devoted brother of Nando Amabile of Media, PA, and the late Frank Amabile. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He grew up in Paterson, and attended Eastside High School. Anthony graduated from Seton Hall University and Georgetown Law School. He was an attorney in Ho-Ho-Kus for many years, and was also President of Juno Wine Importing. Anthony was a Second Lieutenant in the Army during the Korean War. An avid reader of history, he above all, enjoyed traveling with his family. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10:00 AM at St. Gabriel RC Church, Saddle River. Cremation will be private. Visiting hours Thursday 3:00 - 8:00 at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers, donations to either The Forum School, 107 Wyckoff Avenue, Waldwick NJ 07463, or The Cecelia Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 215, Bay Head, NJ 08742, would be appreciated. Feeneyfuneralhome.com
