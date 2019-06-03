|
Anthony R. De Nicola
Rutherford - Anthony R. De Nicola, "Tony Dimples" 90, of Rutherford passed away at home, Saturday, June 1st, 2019. Tony was born in Hoboken to Mauro & Grazia De Nicola.
As a young man Tony proudly served in the US Army 7th Division during the Korean War. He and his wife Louise (nee De Marco) (of 67 years) resided in Hoboken for most of their marriage and where they raised their children, until moving to Rutherford over 15 years ago.
When Tony started out in his career he was a Truck Driver, he also was a Bus Driver for Vocational School in North Bergen & then a Private Limo Driver. He later became the Director of Revenue and Finance for the town of Hoboken from 1983-1985. He was a long time member of American Legion Post 107 and Elks in Hoboken for over 40 years.
Tony is survived by his devoted and loving wife Louise, his beloved children Denise Madden (Mark), Toni Sicurella (predeceased by Michael 2009), Jacqueline Siniscalchi (Dino) and Robert, grandchildren Colleen, Lisa, Anthony, Robert, Francesca, Michael, Nicholas and great-grandchildren Grace, Jackson and siblings Terri Altomare and Antoinette Kilar. He is predeceased by his brothers Vincent and Frank.
Family will receive friends Tuesday 4-8 pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Avenue, Rutherford.
Funeral Wednesday 8:30am from Funeral Home for 9:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford.
Entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.
