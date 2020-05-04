Anthony (Tony) R. Lupo
Ridgewood -
Anthony (Tony) R. Lupo of Ridgewood, New Jersey and most recently Mahwah, New Jersey passed away on April 30, 2020. On April 15, 2020 he celebrated his 70th birthday. He is predeceased by his parents Ross and Yolanda Lupo. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Tony attended Bishop Ford Central Catholic High School. He spent several decades on Wall Street as a government securities bond broker working at firms including RMJ Securities, Chapdelaine & Co, and Cantor Fitzgerald where he was a Managing Director. Tony and his wife Caryn Lupo (Keenan) married in 1983 and moved to Ridgewood where they raised their three daughters. He was actively involved in the community particularly with his church. He was a devout catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel where he was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and Men's Cornerstone. Tony was also very committed to helping others, volunteering as a coach and mentor to young men in Paterson, New Jersey through the Street2Street basketball program - an organization that offers guidance through counseling and sport. Over the years he served as a coach for many of the town's youth basketball programs including CYO and travel teams. He is survived by his wife Caryn of 36 years, his adoring daughters Justine Robertson (David), Breanne Rosen (Alexander), and Kimberly Lupo, his three grandchildren Reese, Bradley and Shea and his sister Lori Lupo. A memorial service celebrating Tony's life will take place at a later date. Condolences and memories can be shared at tlupocondolences@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his name to The American Liver Foundation https://liverfoundation.org.
Ridgewood -
Anthony (Tony) R. Lupo of Ridgewood, New Jersey and most recently Mahwah, New Jersey passed away on April 30, 2020. On April 15, 2020 he celebrated his 70th birthday. He is predeceased by his parents Ross and Yolanda Lupo. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Tony attended Bishop Ford Central Catholic High School. He spent several decades on Wall Street as a government securities bond broker working at firms including RMJ Securities, Chapdelaine & Co, and Cantor Fitzgerald where he was a Managing Director. Tony and his wife Caryn Lupo (Keenan) married in 1983 and moved to Ridgewood where they raised their three daughters. He was actively involved in the community particularly with his church. He was a devout catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel where he was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and Men's Cornerstone. Tony was also very committed to helping others, volunteering as a coach and mentor to young men in Paterson, New Jersey through the Street2Street basketball program - an organization that offers guidance through counseling and sport. Over the years he served as a coach for many of the town's youth basketball programs including CYO and travel teams. He is survived by his wife Caryn of 36 years, his adoring daughters Justine Robertson (David), Breanne Rosen (Alexander), and Kimberly Lupo, his three grandchildren Reese, Bradley and Shea and his sister Lori Lupo. A memorial service celebrating Tony's life will take place at a later date. Condolences and memories can be shared at tlupocondolences@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his name to The American Liver Foundation https://liverfoundation.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.